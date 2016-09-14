City celebrates Bradenton Marauders championship

Donning his Bradenton Marauders jersey at Wednesday’s city council meeting, Mayor Wayne Poston led the celebration of the team’s 2016 Florida State League championship.
The mood in the chambers shifted from celebratory to solemn as Trevor Gooby, the Pittsburgh Pirates’ senior director of Florida operations, said it would be his last year in Florida, having taken a job with the Seattle Mariners. Gooby praised the devotion the city has shown to the Pirates organization and its minor league program.
“It’s been a lot of hard work over the last seven years, but I’m proud to show you this trophy today,” Gooby said. “We wouldn’t be able to do that without the support of the city.”
Gooby said since the Marauders first started play in 2010, 35 players have gone on to play for Major League Baseball teams.
“Some have been all-stars, some have played in the World Series,” Gooby said. “Thirty-five is an incredible number and it all begins in Bradenton.”
The Marauders finished off the Tampa Yankees on Monday to win their first Florida State League championship.
Members of the council praised Gooby and the Pirates organization for their long relationship with the city.
“You’ve done a great job and thanks for everything you’ve done for the city,” said Councilman Patrick Roff.
City administrator Carl Callahan said it’s been a true partnership with the Pirates and a lot of that had to do with the working relationship with Gooby.
“We’ve worked well together for a lot of years,” he said.
Mark Young: 941-745-7041, @urbanmark2014
