Julia declared tropical storm Tuesday evening

A weather system lingering on the northeastern Florida coast was upgraded to Tropical Storm Julia Tuesday evening.
Julia formed over land in Jacksonville and is expected to be a big rain maker as it heads north.
A tropical storm warning is in effect for Ponte Vedra Beach in St. Johns County up to Altahama Sound in Georgia.
As of the 11 p.m. advisory, Julia was moving toward the north-northwest at 9 mph with maximum sustained winds at 40 mph.
Julia is expected to weaken to a tropical depression by late Wednesday.
Julia is expected to produce 3 to 6 inches of rain near the northeast Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina coastlines through Friday afternoon. Isolated totals of 10 inches are possible. This rainfall could lead to flash flooding. Flooding may be further compounded with persistent strong onshore flow reducing river and stream discharges.
An isolated tornado or two will be possible tonight through Wednesday morning across parts of northeastern Florida and southeastern Georgia
