Manatee reports fourth case of travel-related Zika virus

Manatee County has reported its fourth case of Zika.
Out of 13 new travel-related cases of the Zika virus announced by the Florida Department of Health on Tuesday, Manatee, Monroe, Seminole, Escambia and Hillsborough counties each had one and Miami-Dade had eight.
There were also six new non-travel related cases of Zika announced on Tuesday, all in the Miami area, according to the Florida DOH.
Travel-related infections of Zika now total 634 cases, with 86 of those involving pregnant women, the DOH reported.
Although Florida’s case numbers do not indicate widespread transmission, pregnant women are advised to avoid non-essential travel to two impacted areas in Miami-Dade County, which are Wynwood and Miami Beach, according to the DOH.
