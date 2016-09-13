Community development district established for Long Bar Pointe project

A community development district has been established for the proposed Aqua by the Bay development.
The county commission unanimously approved Cargor Partners VIII-Long Bar Pointe LLP and Long Bar Pointe, LLLP’s request to establish the district. There was no public comment made on the item at Tuesday’s meeting.
“A community development district serves a governmental and public purpose by financing, providing and managing certain basic infrastructure systems, facilities and services,” agenda materials state. “Only the property owners within the district are assessed through the district for these improvements.”
Aqua by the Bay is a proposed 463-acre, 3,200-home development that Long Bar Pointe developers want to develop southwest of Cortez Road and 75th Street West along Sarasota Bay. Last week, the developers withdrew its application for a 263-acre mitigation bank on the property.
The area that the newly established community development district will serve is approximately 17.55 acres and is located on the west side of El Conquistador Parkway, north of Sarasota Bay and south of 53rd Avenue West.
“The site is undeveloped at the present time but is within a portion of an area that was approved for residential development (258 units) in 2015,” according to agenda materials.
Also on Tuesday, the commission:
- Authorized an interlocal agreement with Bradenton for reimbursement of up to $1 million for a new state-of-the-art scoreboard at McKechnie Field.
- Approved the $12.6 million in Children’s Services Advisory Board fiscal 2016-17 funding recommendations, which includes both program funding and general program reserves.
- Approved a budget amendment for John Marble Pool renovations.
- Appointed George VanBuren, Jeremy Giddens, Pierrette Kelly and Sheryl Schrepf to the Children’s Services Advisory Board.
Claire Aronson: 941-745-7024, @Claire_Aronson
