Fall boating classes announced by power squadron

The Anna Maria Island Sail and Power Squadron will be holding several boating education courses and seminars in October and November. All classes are held at the squadron’s building, 1200 71st St. N.W., Bradenton. Pre-registration is required. To register for a course call 941-792-0394 or visit www.usps.org/annamaria.
Following are the classes planned:
- The basic boating course teaches the skills and knowledge to safely operate a boat. Students will be taught federal and Florida rules and regulations governing boating. This course will start on Oct. 24, and is set for 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday nights for five nights.
- An on-the-water small boat maneuvering class is set for Thursday, Nov. 17 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. There is also an option to have the session on Nov. 19. Cost is $125 per individual or $230 for two people sharing one manual.
- Reading and understanding nautical charts seminar for inshore navigation. The fee is $20 per person. This seminar will be conducted on Wednesday, Nov. 9, from 6:30-9:30 pm.
- Building on the basics in the America's Boating Class, Seamanship is the recommended first Advanced Grades course for both power boaters and sailors. This class will start Nov. 14, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday evenings for eight nights. Member cost is $60 per individual or $70 per couple sharing a manual. Non-Member cost is $120 per individual or $140 per couple sharing a manual.
