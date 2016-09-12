Suspect charged in Palmetto with possession of fentanyl with intent to sell

Manatee Sheriff's detectives arrested a 23-year-old man in Palmetto late Monday afternoon for possession of fentanyl with intent to sell, possession of cocaine, and possession of rock cocaine.
Fentanyl is a painkiller 100 times more potent than morphine.
An undercover detective ordered 10 grams of heroin from Faheem Nelson and arranged to have the transaction take place in a parking lot in the 1700 block of 8th Avenue West, Palmetto, according to a Manatee County Sheriff’s Office report.
Nelson arrived on scene in a white sedan driven by Jamal Trevorah. Nelson exited the front passenger seat and entered the detective's vehicle. Nelson was immediately taken down without incident. The heroin he intended to sell turned out to be fentanyl (11.8 grams). Nelson was also in possession of powder cocaine (1.5 grams), rock cocaine (12 grams), 3 hydrocodone pills (10 mg), and 1 Suboxone pill (8mg).
The driver, Trevorah, was found to be in possession of marijuana, and did not have a valid driver’s license. Nobody was injured during this operation, the sheriff’s office reported..
Comments