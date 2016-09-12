Manatee-Sarasota to celebrate creation of the Air Force

The Air Force family in the Sarasota and Manatee area is invited to join the Sarasota -Manatee Chapter of the Air Force Association in celebrating the 69th anniversary of the creation of the U.S. Air Force as an independent service.
The celebration will be Sunday, Sept. 20, at Café Baci, 4001 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. The festivities start at 6 p.m. The atmosphere will be casual -- no ties. Dinner will feature a four-course meal with the option of a fish, chicken or vegetarian entree. Cost: $32 per person, tax and gratuity included. Drinks will be available at a cash bar.
Make reservations with Ron Hertenstein at 941-782-8020 or at ronher@aol.com.
