Charles Hackney to officially serve as property appraiser for another term

Charles Hackney will officially be Manatee County property appraiser for four more years.
Despite winning the Republican primary Aug. 30, Hackney wasn’t officially elected for another term since there was a write-in candidate but that candidate, Lauren Ramirez, withdrew from the race Sept. 6. Hackney is listed as “elected” on the Supervisor of Elections website.
Hackney, the incumbent who has been property appraiser for 24 years, was challenged in the GOP primary by Republican Chester Bullock. With 70 of 70 precincts reporting, Hackney had 21,768 votes, or 70.1 percent. Bullock had 9,298 votes, or 29.9 percent.
