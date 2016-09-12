Manatee County Animal Services, Forget-Me-Not partner for Clear the Shelter weekend

Manatee County Animal Services will be hosting a “Clear the Shelter” weekend this Friday and Saturday.
With more than 300 animals at the shelter, Animal Services is partnering with Forget-Me-Not rescue for the event, which will have waived adoption fees for dogs and cats.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Palmetto shelter, 305 25th St. W., and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Bradenton, 1002 Manatee Ave. W., for cats.
“With the shelter at critical capacity, there is no better time to attend this ‘Unforgett-A-Bull’ adoption event to clear the shelter at MCAS,” according to a news release.
At Tuesday’s commission meeting, the commission will proclaim Sept. 16 and 17 as Manatee County Animal Services Clear the Shelter Days in Manatee County. September is Responsible Pet Ownership Month and Sept. 16-18 is National Pet Adoption Weekend, according to the proclamation.
The nonprofit Forget-Me-Not will be promoting their “Unforgett-A-Bull” campaign at the event, according to the release.
The campaign “brings awareness and education about bully breeds, which comprise a large portion of the MCAS shelter population,” according to the release. “Information booths, kids’ activities and adoption support volunteers will be set up around the Palmetto facility. Food trucks will be stationed near the adoption center for an outside ‘food court,’ where families can picnic with their new furry friends.”
