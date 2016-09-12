Humane Society of Manatee County to change name of Pet Health Center

The not for profit has now added four new specialty clinics and has announced that, due to help from medical students from Blake Medical Center and Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, it can now offer primary care throughout the day instead of just mornings.
Demetrius Lawson and Paul Wiggins discuss last week's good deed alongside teammate Devontay Seabrooks and Lawson's father when they pushed Palmetto's Pat McClain's van to dry land after it got stuck in a flooded Bradenton street. Video by Jason Dill.
September is Prostate Cancer Awareness month. Meet a young father who stayed on top of his symptoms and family history to beat prostate cancer, all while raising four young children after losing his wife to breast cancer.
Gastroenterologist Mark Molos is beginning to use the PillCam Colon2 to screen some patients for colon cancer. The small device is swallowed and and as it moves through the intestinal tract it sends pictures to a recorder which the doctor later reviews.
Virtual colonoscopy is a minimally invasive alternative to conventional colonoscopy (endoscopy) that screens the colon and rectum for polyps and early cancer before symptoms occur. Karen Horton, M.D., professor and interim chair of Radiology at Johns Hopkins Medicine, discusses what is involved in the procedure, how to prepare and the benefits of virtual colonoscopy over conventional colonoscopy.