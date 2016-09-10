Bradenton Marauders play Tampa Yankees

Tampa Yankee's Jorge Mateo slides into third base as the Bradenton Marauders play host to Game 2 of the Florida State League championship series at McKechnie Field.
Tiffany Tompkins
Marauder's Cole Tucker swings at the ball as the Bradenton Marauders play host to Game 2 of the Florida State League championship series at McKechnie Field.
Tiffany Tompkins
Marauder's Jerrick Suiter is walked to first base after getting hit in the head with a pitch as the Bradenton Marauders play host to Game 2 of the Florida State League championship series at McKechnie Field.
Tiffany Tompkins
Marauder's Chase Simpson waits for the ball to land in his mitt as Yankees' Zack Zener approaches first base as Bradenton Marauders play host to Game 2 of the Florida State League championship series at McKechnie Field.
Tiffany Tompkins
Marauders pitcher Austin Coley warms up as the Bradenton Marauders play host to Game 2 of the Florida State League championship series at McKechnie Field.
Tiffany Tompkins
Marauder's Kevin Kramer follows the path of his hit as the Bradenton Marauders play host to Game 2 of the Florida State League championship series at McKechnie Field.
Tiffany Tompkins
Marauders pitcher Austin Coley throws as the sun sets when the Bradenton Marauders play host to Game 2 of the Florida State League championship series at McKechnie Field.
Tiffany Tompkins
Marauder's Kevin Kramer waits for Yankee's Thairo Estrada at second base as the Bradenton Marauders play host to Game 2 of the Florida State League championship series at McKechnie Field.
Tiffany Tompkins
Marauder's Jordan Ludlow gets high-fives after crossing home plate as the Bradenton Marauders play host to Game 2 of the Florida State League championship series at McKechnie Field.
Tiffany Tompkins
