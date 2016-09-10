Annual India Festival

A group of women dance during the day's second Indian dance performances at the Bradenton Area Convention Center in Palmetto. The Gujarati Association of Manasota and the Indian American Association invited the public to celebrate the history and culture of India at the 2016 India Fest featuring shopping, food and a cultural program.
Tiffany Tompkins
ttompkins@bradenton.com
Divya Muppavarapu shows her decorated feet for the Bharatnatyam dances. The Gujarati Association of Manasota and the Indian American Association invited the public to celebrate the history and culture of India at the 2016 India Fest featuring shopping, food and a cultural program.


A young man performs to a crowd at the Bradenton Area Convention Center. The Gujarati Association of Manasota and the Indian American Association invited the public to celebrate the history and culture of India at the 2016 India Fest featuring shopping, food and a cultural program.


Dancers perform at the Bradenton Area Convention Center. The Gujarati Association of Manasota and the Indian American Association invited the public to celebrate the history and culture of India at the 2016 India Fest featuring shopping, food and a cultural program.


Ohm, 10, Rush, 10, Vasant, 13, Neel, 12, Sunny, 13, Dev, 11, Mayhaan, 6, and Dia Patel, 7 all pose for a photo together. The group of friends and family were performing and teaching visitors about their culture. The Gujarati Association of Manasota and the Indian American Association invited the public to celebrate the history and culture of India at the 2016 India Fest featuring shopping, food and a cultural program.


Divya Muppavarapu shows her decorated hands for the Bharatnatyam dances. The Gujarati Association of Manasota and the Indian American Association invited the public to celebrate the history and culture of India at the 2016 India Fest featuring shopping, food and a cultural program.


Young women perform cultural Indian dances at the Bradenton Area Convention Center. The Gujarati Association of Manasota and the Indian American Association invited the public to celebrate the history and culture of India at the 2016 India Fest featuring shopping, food and a cultural program.


A group of young boys perform a skit depicting cultural Indian themes. The Gujarati Association of Manasota and the Indian American Association invited the public to celebrate the history and culture of India at the 2016 India Fest featuring shopping, food and a cultural program.


Young women perform cultural Indian dances at the Bradenton Area Convention Center. The Gujarati Association of Manasota and the Indian American Association invited the public to celebrate the history and culture of India at the 2016 India Fest featuring shopping, food and a cultural program.


Indian food vendors filled one side of the room at the Bradenton Area Convention Center. The Gujarati Association of Manasota and the Indian American Association invited the public to celebrate the history and culture of India at the 2016 India Fest featuring shopping, food and a cultural program.


A woman performs an Indian dance at the Bradenton Area Convention Center. The Gujarati Association of Manasota and the Indian American Association invited the public to celebrate the history and culture of India at the 2016 India Fest featuring shopping, food and a cultural program.


Women in Indian cultural dress stand with hands on their hearts during the American National anthem. The Gujarati Association of Manasota and the Indian American Association invited the public to celebrate the history and culture of India at the 2016 India Fest featuring shopping, food and a cultural program.

