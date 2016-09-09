Events planned to mark 15th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001, attacks

Local events are planned to observe the 15th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. They include:
Saturday
Never Forget 9/11 Memorial Fundraiser: Island Time Bar & Grill, 111 Gulf Drive S., Bradenton Beach, on the ground level of the Bridge Street Bistro, hosts the sixth annual event from noon to 4 p.m. to honor first responders and military personnel. Entertainment and buffet included with admission. With identification, all police, firefighters, EMT’s and military (active or inactive) will receive a complimentary ticket. Proceeds benefit the Manatee Emergency Service Memorial Fund.
Sunday
“Love Can Build a Bridge” service: Unity Church In The Woods, 6 p.m., 4200 32nd St. W., Bradenton. Love will be spoken in five different languages: English, Hebrew, French, Spanish and sign. Emergency personnel are encouraged to attend in uniform.
Monday
Tribute to Heroes Memorial Service: Ceremony at Bradenton’s Riverwalk from 8 to 10 a.m. will pay tribute to those who died on 9/11 and honor local public service employees and emergency workers. The observance is sponsored by the Manatee Fire Chief’s Association.
Ongoing
“And Then There Was Quiet: New York After 9/11”: The exhibit at Bradenton Central Library, 1301 Barcarrota Ave., was created by Sarasota artist Dave Gordon. The exhibit opened Aug. 30 and provides a unique look at the 9/11 tragedy by focusing on intimate moments.
