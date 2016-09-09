Local

Events planned to mark 15th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001, attacks

Herald staff report

Manatee

Local events are planned to observe the 15th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. They include:

Saturday

Never Forget 9/11 Memorial Fundraiser: Island Time Bar & Grill, 111 Gulf Drive S., Bradenton Beach, on the ground level of the Bridge Street Bistro, hosts the sixth annual event from noon to 4 p.m. to honor first responders and military personnel. Entertainment and buffet included with admission. With identification, all police, firefighters, EMT’s and military (active or inactive) will receive a complimentary ticket. Proceeds benefit the Manatee Emergency Service Memorial Fund.

Sunday

“Love Can Build a Bridge” service: Unity Church In The Woods, 6 p.m., 4200 32nd St. W., Bradenton. Love will be spoken in five different languages: English, Hebrew, French, Spanish and sign. Emergency personnel are encouraged to attend in uniform.

Monday

Tribute to Heroes Memorial Service: Ceremony at Bradenton’s Riverwalk from 8 to 10 a.m. will pay tribute to those who died on 9/11 and honor local public service employees and emergency workers. The observance is sponsored by the Manatee Fire Chief’s Association.

Ongoing

“And Then There Was Quiet: New York After 9/11”: The exhibit at Bradenton Central Library, 1301 Barcarrota Ave., was created by Sarasota artist Dave Gordon. The exhibit opened Aug. 30 and provides a unique look at the 9/11 tragedy by focusing on intimate moments.

