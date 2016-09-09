Got a big idea for Bradenton?

2:32 Southeastern Guide Dogs opens new student center Pause

3:00 Diana Greene talks about how Manatee businesses help education

1:21 Palmetto Elementary School celebrates International Literacy Day

1:54 Turning Points' services in Bradenton are expanding

1:35 Misty Servia, Dave Miner criticize each other

1:06 Braden River football players push woman stuck in van to safety after Hermine floods street

1:32 Young father beats prostate cancer after losing wife to breast cancer

2:34 PillCam offers alternative to traditional colonoscopy

8:26 What is a virtual colonoscopy?

1:04 SCF Collegiate School students make bilingual books for students

2:25 Joe Kinnan says district officials launched an attack on him