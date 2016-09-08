Manatee’s uninsured residents can now get specialty care

If a Manatee County resident without insurance has trouble breathing due to an untreated lung condition it may difficult for them to get and to hold a job, said Dr. David Law, who retired this summer from his longtime Manatee private practice in pulmonology.
“Sometimes the problem with getting employed is their breathing,” Law said. “We certainly can help and get them in a position where they can go out and do things.”
When Law says “we” nowadays he is now speaking of Turning Points, where he has just been added to the medical staff as a volunteer at The Bill Galvano One Stop Center, 701 17th Ave. W., Bradenton.
Law is one of several new medical professionals who have decided to volunteer at Turning Points, which announced on Thursday a new widespread expansion of services for eligible patients, including primary care for more hours during the day and specialists including Law who will visit the clinic one day a week, said Adell Erozer, executive director of Turning Points.
“The exciting news is that we are now able to serve the uninsured all day long and in many more ways,” Erozer said.
The new specialists ready to see needy patients include the respiratory expert Law as well as a gynecologist for a new women’s clinic, a gastroenterologist for stomach complaints and an audiologist for hearing and balance. These four new specialty clinics join two existing Turning Points’ clinics for diabetes and hepatitis.
Law said he decided to become one of the four new specialists because he believes in Turning Points.
“I’ve know about Turning Points for a long time and saw some of their patients while I was still in practice at my office,” Law said. “I like their mission. They had talked to me about helping down here when I had the time to donate. I have offered a day a week and I am enjoying it very much.”
In order to see one of the four specialists, patients have to go through Turning Points’ primary care program, which has also expanded, now seeing patients not just in the mornings, as before, but now until 5 p.m. five days a week, Erozer added.
In order to cover more hours for primary care, Turning Points has enlisted the help of the first-year internal medicine residents at Blake Medical Center as well as the continued support of Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine in Lakewood Ranch, which sends its fourth-year medical students, said Jill Hinman, Turning Points’ Clinic Director for medical and dental.
“The Blake residents are coming on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons so patients that come those days will actually be seen by both the residents and their preceptor and any excess are seen by the clinicians and their students,” Hinman added.
Turning Points’ patients must qualify for services
To be eligible for services at Turning Points, people must show proof of Manatee County residency and be living below 200 percent of the federal poverty level, Hinman said.
“They do need to be an adult, 18-years-old or older because we don’t treat children and they can have no insurance whatsoever,” Hinman said. “No Medicare or Medicaid. Sometimes people don’t think of Medicare or Medicaid as insurance.”
For information or to make an appointment: 941-567-6156.
Turning Points’ new specialists, services
- Dr. Ronald Cirillo, a gastroenterologist and hepatologist and Turning Points’ new medical director, will see patients with intestinal problems 1-4 p.m. on Tuesdays.
- Dr. Patrica Muller, a gynecologist, will lead a new Women’s Clinic, 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays.
- Dr. David Law, a pulmonologist, will see patients with lung problems 1-4 p.m. Thursdays and he is also a specialist in sleep studies.
- Dr. Jennifer Gryska, an audiologist, will be seeing patients not just for hearing issues, but also balance issues 1-4 p.m. Fridays.
