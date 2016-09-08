Dot-Dash-Dit, fishing net rules in Manatee up for discussion during FWC meeting

1:35 Misty Servia, Dave Miner criticize each other Pause

1:06 Braden River football players push woman stuck in van to safety after Hermine floods street

1:32 Young father beats prostate cancer after losing wife to breast cancer

2:34 PillCam offers alternative to traditional colonoscopy

8:26 What is a virtual colonoscopy?

1:04 SCF Collegiate School students make bilingual books for students

2:25 Joe Kinnan says district officials launched an attack on him

1:22 Hillary Clinton arrives at rally in USF

1:40 The 2016 Remote Area Medical clinic is set for Nov. 10-13

0:44 Hillary Clinton supporter speaks before rally in Tampa

0:31 Labor Day on Anna Maria Island