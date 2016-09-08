Planning board seeks workshop on phosphate mining

The Manatee County Planning Commission voted Thursday to seek a workshop with the county commission on the county's phosphate mining ordinance.
The request was triggered by Bradenton resident Stuart Smith who said of mining, “the horse is really out of the barn, but if you want, you can build a corral around it.”
Smith said he was concerned about the amount of mining that Mosaic wants to do in Manatee County, and urged the planning commission to “get the ball rolling” to determine what kind of community they want.
In response, Planning Commissioner Paul Rutledge said he struggles with some of the things that are presented to the commission, and that he would like to consider options available.
John Barnott, Manatee County’s building department director, suggested holding a planning commission-county commission workshop on mining.
Planning commissioners voted 6-0 to ask the county staff to organize a meeting between the two boards to discuss mining issues not related to a pending permit request.
In August, the planning commission voted 5-1 to recommend approval of Mosaic Fertilizer’s proposal to begin mining the 3,600-acre Mosaic Wingate Mine East. That proposal goes to the Manatee County Commission for a final vote on Sept. 15 at 1:30 p.m.
After the meeting, Smith said that he was pleased that the commission had taken action on his request.
In other business Thursday, the Planning Commission:
— Approved a request from Schroeder-Manatee Ranch to revise the general development plan to allow an additional 737,000-square-feet of industrial space at Lakewood Ranch Commerce Park, near the county landfill at Lena Road.
The site is located on 280 acres on the east and west sides of Lakewood Ranch Boulevard south of State Road 64, said Darenda Marvin of Grimes Gobel Grimes Hawkins Gladfelter & Galvano, the agent for the landowner.
The project still has 180 acres left to build, Marvin said.
When built out, the project will have 1.35 million square feet, less than the 2 1/2 million square feet of mixed use space for which it was originally approved, she said.
Although the commission approved the request 6-0, it stimulated a long discussion about traffic impacts.
“I don’t see a traffic impact statement,” Planning Commissioner Matt Bower said.
Because the request is for a general development plan, a traffic impact statement is not required now, Marvin replied.
Individual companies planning to locate in Lakewood Ranch Commerce Park will be required to have a traffic impact study, she said.
“Individually there may be no traffic impact, but all together there will be,” Bower said.
— Approved a request from CCSS Enterprises LLP to rezone an 8.5-acre parcel for a 200-bed assisted living facility on the north side of University Parkway, west of Shade Avenue.
Actions taken by the planning commission must be approved by the Manatee County Commission to become final.
James A. Jones Jr.: 941-745-7053, @jajones1
