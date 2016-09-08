Manatee sheriff partners with app to help residents connect

In an effort to make empower Manatee communities, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday it has partnered with a neighborhood social network that will allow residents to share events or crime updates about each of their own neighborhoods.
Nextdoor neighborhoods and the sheriff’s office will work together like an online neighborhood watch. It’s free for residents, will verify their location and each neighborhood website is self-managed.
Residents can share information like safety issues, community events, local services, lost pets or general information that residents should know.
“Having the ability to easily communicate with residents is extremely vital to not only maintaining, but increasing safety and reducing crime within our communities,” Sheriff Brad Steube said.
The sheriff’s office said it does not have access to residents’ websites, contact information or content.
Those interested in joining can visit nextdoor.com and enter their address.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
