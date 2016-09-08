Crash blocks U.S. 41 in Bradenton

Manatee At least one person was hurt in a crash that blocked U.S. 41 in Bradenton, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
The crash, which was reported at 7:25 a.m., happened at the intersection with 57th Avenue West, according to the FHP website.
There was roadblock on 14th Street West, according to FHP.
Other details, including the severity of the injuries, was not immediately available.
Road block on NB 14th St W at 57th Ave due to motorcycle accident @bradentonherald pic.twitter.com/2yyL7jrXHT— Hannah Morse (@mannahhorse) September 8, 2016
Moto traveling NB on 14th, minivan turning left from SB center lane. Driver will get failing to yield cit., says FHP pic.twitter.com/7bO5Mr2rbS— Hannah Morse (@mannahhorse) September 8, 2016
