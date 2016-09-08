Local

September 8, 2016 8:30 AM

Crash blocks U.S. 41 in Bradenton

Herald staff report

Manatee At least one person was hurt in a crash that blocked U.S. 41 in Bradenton, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash, which was reported at 7:25 a.m., happened at the intersection with 57th Avenue West, according to the FHP website.

There was roadblock on 14th Street West, according to FHP.

Other details, including the severity of the injuries, was not immediately available.

