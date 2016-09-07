Bradenton officials to hear new ideas for failed grocery store site

The finalists vying to redevelop the site of the failed grocery store plaza on the corner of 13th Avenue West and First Street West will give detailed presentations to the Central Community Redevelopment Agency advisory board meeting next week.
An invitation to bid was sent out in June. Two developers and Suncoast Community Capital responded in July. However, one developer never followed through, leaving two final presentations to be made Tuesday from Suncoast and Beneficial Communities.
“The advisory board will hear presentations that will lay out and detail what those plans are,” city administrator Carl Callahan said. “Suncoast and Beneficial were asked to provide more information and give a formal presentation to what they are trying to do.”
Callahan said Beneficial is prepared to make a presentation on a “sizable development that is tax-credit driven, and Suncoast’s presentation is kind of unique.”
Sarasota-based New Direction Community Development Corp. did not follow through with its initial letter of interest, according to Callahan.
Beneficial, which is already pursuing tax credits to develop the Village Lofts in the 400 block of 14th Avenue West, says it has developed a “unique vision for the redevelopment of this site, which will meet the objectives of the CCRA and the city of Bradenton by providing affordable housing, a grocery store and mixed-use opportunities for the residents of the city,” said Beneficial’s Don Braxton.
If you go:
What: CCRA advisory board meeting
When: 10 a.m. Tuesday
Where: 302 Manatee Ave. E., Room 306
The final proposal will reveal more details, but Suncoast Executive Director Tim Dutton said in July that the site is a “building block for several approaches to community change.”
The site was once targeted to build the Minnie L. Rogers Plaza containing a Save-A-Lot grocery store with other retail components. That process was wrought with empty developer promises dating back to 2012 when Wisconsin-Based Endeavor Corp. secured $6 million in tax credits, but never followed through with development.
The project finally collapsed in January when Endeavor demanded more money from the city on top of several concessions the city had already made to make the project happen.
Mark Young: 941-745-7041, @urbanmark2014
