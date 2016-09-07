‘Bright, fun, lively’ Myakka City man dies in crash

The life of a “bright, fun, lively” 21-year-old Myakka City man who dreamed of becoming a mechanic and marrying his girlfriend was cut short early Tuesday after he succumbed to injuries from a traffic crash.
About 4 a.m., a crash caused a large pile of sod to cover the eastbound lane of State Road 70 west of Betts Road, which subsequently caused 21-year-old Shayne Corey Williams to crash, according to a Florida Highway Patrol press release.
Barbaro R. T. Carabeo of Valrico was also traveling eastbound on State Road 70 when he failed to see Williams’ Mustang and struck its right rear corner.
According to the release, both vehicles came to a final resting point about 387 feet from the point of impact.
Williams was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital but succumbed to his injuries.
Carabeo sustained minor injuries and was charged with careless driving and driving without a seat belt.
Williams’ sister created a GoFundMe page to help pay for a funeral, burial plot and possibly flights for his close family to come to Florida, according to the page. Just under half of the $10,000 goal was raised in 23 hours.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
