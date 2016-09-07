One year ago, brothers were shot to death in family's convenience store in Palmetto

On Sept. 7, 2015, Labor Day, Khasem Yousef, 23, and Faares Yousef, 17, were shot to death during a robbery at their family's convenience store in Palmetto. A suspect was later arrested and is awaiting trial. Here is the first Bradenton Herald account of what happened, originally published Sept. 7, 2015:
Two young store clerks were shot to death between 2:30 and 2:45 p.m. Monday at Snappy's Mart, 559 17th Street West.
A customer entered the store to make a purchase and discovered the crime scene, Palmetto Police Chief Scott Tyler said.
The victims were identified as brothers Khasem Yousef, 23, and Faares Yousef, 17.
Police early Tuesday identified the suspect as convicted felon Devin Chandler, 25, as the suspect. Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous.
Investigators decided to hold off releasing surveillance video clearly depicting the shooter in hopes it will help local law enforcement apprehend the suspect. Investigators feel they have identified the suspect, and were obtaining a warrant for his arrest.
"I'm afraid if we release this he'll go underground," Tyler said. "It does appear to have been a robbery."
The unmasked male shooter made his way around the store picking up a few items within the brief couple minutes he was there, he added.
"Then he walks up to the counter like he was going to pay and shoots them, execution-style," Tyler said. "It was pretty cold-blooded."
The brothers were both shot in the head.
The shooter was not wearing gloves, so crime scene technicians are making sure to pay close attention to anywhere the shooter touched.
Video surveillance also caught a good view of the shooter's vehicle.
Both victims were near the counter at the time they were shot. The brothers had worked at the shop before, one of several their father owns.
Art Brown, assistant state attorney, and the entire Manatee County Homicide Investigative Unit swarmed the scene.
The parents of the clerks were on scene being comforted by a victim's advocate. One of the family members, overcome by grief, was taken away by ambulance.
Persons with any information about these crimes are urged to call the Detective Chad Oyler at 941-224-4988 or the Manatee County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-TIPS (8477).
Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward. In addition to the Crime Stoppers reward, the family of the victims is also offering a $10,000.00 reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the killer.
Comments