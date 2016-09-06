Observances planned in Manatee for 9/11 anniversary

In observance of the 15th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, there will be a Tribute to Heroes Memorial Service at Bradenton’s Emergency Services Memorial on the Riverwalk 8-10 a.m. Sept. 12. The ceremony will pay tribute to those who died on 9/11 as well as honoring local public service employees and local emergency workers who risk their lives daily to protect the community.
The public is invited. The observance is sponsored by the Manatee Fire Chief's Association.
Also planned in Manatee County:
- Manatee Technical College will host a blood drive on Sept. 8 and Sept. 9 to honor 9/11. The blood drive will run from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. both days at MTC’s main campus 6305 State Road 70 East. Donors will receive a free “9.11 Never Forget” shirt. To talk to the campus blood drive coordinator at MTC, contact Kelly Ewing, 941.751.7900 x 1107 ewingk@manateeschools.net at the Main Campus.
- Bradenton Central Library, 1301 Barcarrota Ave., is hosting an exhibit commemorating the 15th anniversary of 9/11. Part documentary photography and part art installation, the “And Then There Was Quiet: New York After 9/11” exhibit, opened Aug. 30. Created by Sarasota artist Dave Gordon, the exhibit provides a unique look at the 9/11 tragedy by focusing on intimate moments.
- Island Time Bar & Grill, 111 Gulf Drive S., Bradenton Beach, hosts the sixth annual “Never Forget” 9/11 Memorial Fundraiser noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 10 to honor first responders and military personnel. Planned are raffles, door prizes and a silent auction. The music will be provided by “True Blue,” an indie folk rock band founded at the West Manatee Fire & Rescue Station 2 on Cortez Road and comprised of first responders. Tickets can be purchased in advance for $15 per person or the day of the event for $20 per person. This ticket entitles the bearer to enjoy an all you can eat buffet. With proper identification, all police, firefighters, EMTs and military (active or inactive) attending will receive a complimentary ticket that will include the buffet, soft drinks as well as beer and wine. All proceeds raised go to the Manatee Emergency Service Memorial Fund to aid families of men and women in the event they are injured or killed in the line of duty.
- In honor of 9/11, Four Pillars and GreenZone Hero are bringing a special guest from New York City for a Kundalini Yoga Veteran/Community Workshop for PTSD 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11. The workshop will be at Four Pillars wellness retreat, 8209 Nature’s Way, Suite 221, in San Marco Plaza at Lakewood Ranch. Cost: $25. Pre-registration required for this special event. For more information, visit fourpillarsflorida.com. RSVP at 941-373-3955.
