Hillary Clinton arrives at rally in USF

The Gulf of Mexico was calm for Labor Day beach goers.
Bradenton's Village of the Arts resident artists complete a labor of love mural to honor the village and founder Herbie Rose. Video by Mark Young
Manatee County's young sailors, including Kaitlyn Liebel, J.J. Smith and Bryce Tone, compete admirably at event at Sarasota Sailing Squadron
Anna Maria Island's beaches took a beating from Hurricane Hermine, but a day after the outer bands of the storm hit, the island still provides the perfect respite.
By midday Thursday, as many as 200 residents picked up sandbags at the city yard as they prepared for Hurricane Hermine.
Hurricane Hermine's wind gusts during one feeder band caused roof damage to some mobile homes in Swan Lake Village such as this one.
Hurricane Hermine continued to bring downpours to Manatee County created more flooding conditions to an already saturated area.
Hurricane Hermine was causing rising water and rough surf conditions along beaches on Anna Maria Island Thursday afternoon.
Roughly 750 home bound seniors in Manatee get a hot meal every weekday. But the system is strained because there are not enough volunteer drivers, according to Meals On Wheels officials
Rubonia was flooded Thursday afternoon due to Hurricane Hermine.