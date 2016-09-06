Driver fails to yield to traffic causing crash, knocking over light pole

A light pole was knocked over and traffic came to a temporary halt on Northbound 41 in Palmetto late Tuesday morning.
One driver was cited while the other was rushed to Blake Medical Center and is undergoing emergency surgery, according to the Palmetto Police Department.
At about 10:35 a.m. Tuesday, a woman driving a green Chevrolet Silverado pickup who had been heading south on U.S. 41 was making a left turn onto Haben Boulevard but failed to yield to oncoming traffic, according to Sgt. Michael Kelly. Instead, the woman crashed into a white two-door Honda Accord coupe.
“The pickup truck turned into the driver’s side of the Honda, went off the road and sheered off the light post,” Kelly said.
Traffic had to be temporarily redirected around the Bradenton Area Convention Center, causing backups on northbound U.S. 41 over the DeSoto Bridge coming from Bradenton.
The male driver of the Honda Accord had to be rushed to Blake Medical Center, Kelly said. The driver of the pickup truck was not injured but was cited for failing to yield.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
