Clinton to rally at USF Tuesday

Democratic presidential nominee Clinton will appear in Tampa Tuesday at the University of South Florida. Clinton is scheduled to hold a 1:45 p.m. rally at the USF Student Recreation Center.
Doors will open at 11:45 a.m.
Knowing how important Florida is to her push for the White House, Clinton's visit today will be her fourth to Florida this year. Her husband, former President Bill Clinton, will campaign for her Wednesday in Orlando.
Trump, the Republican nominee, is set to campaign in Virginia and North Carolina on Tuesday, two critical states in his path to the presidency.
The day before in swing state Ohio, Trump softened his stance on immigration while Clinton blasted Russia for suspected tampering in the U.S. electoral process.
In a rare news conference aboard her new campaign plane, Clinton said she is concerned about "credible reports about Russian government interference in our elections."
"We are going to have to take those threats and attacks seriously," Clinton told reporters traveling with her from Ohio to Illinois.
While Labor Day has traditionally been the kickoff to the fall campaign, both Clinton and Trump have been locked in an intense back-and-forth throughout the summer.
The start of full-fledged campaigning opens a pivotal month, culminating in the first presidential debate Sept. 26 at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York. Polls show Trump trailing Clinton in a series of must-win battleground states, meaning the debates could be his best chance at reorienting the race.
Trump told reporters he does plan to take part in all three presidential debates, joking that only a "hurricane" or "natural disaster" would prevent him from attending.
Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.
