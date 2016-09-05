Manatee deputy gives chase, arrests suspect in auto theft case

An 18-year-old suspect was charged with grand theft auto, fleeing to elude, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, and having no valid license about 8:15 p.m. Monday, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
A Manatee deputy activated his blue lights in the 6300 block of 9th Street East after confirming that a car he had spotted had been stolen. The deputy gave chase into Sarasota County, when the stolen vehicle hit a curb causing the front bumper to fall off on Old Bradenton Road.
The stolen vehicle continued to roll unattended and brushed the deputy’s cruiser. The deputy was able to exit his car and jump into the stolen car and bring it to a halt. Multiple backup units responded to the scene, as the pursuing deputy quickly apprehend the suspect with the use of a taser device, the sheriff’s office reported.
The suspect was identified as Benjamin A. Ford.
