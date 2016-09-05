Repairs set to start Tuesday morning to repair washout on S.R. 72

Work will begin 7 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, to repair the washout on State Road 72 east of Myakka Park and west of Sidell Road.
The estimated completion for the repairs is seven days, barring a major rain event. There is an incentive for the contractor to complete the repairs in five days. The contract is for a 24-hour day work schedule, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.
The road will remain closed during the repairs. Motorist should follow the detour by taking S.R. 72 to Sidell Road, north to Sugarbowl Road, north to S.R. 70, west to I-75, and south to S.R. 72.
Comments