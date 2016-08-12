News
Sports
Business
Real Estate
Login
Subscribe
Login
Subscribe
Home
Customer Service
Customer Service
Archives
Buy Photos and Pages
Contact Us
E-edition
Newsletters
Subscribe
Subscriber Services
News
News
Crime
Local
Databases
Education
Lakewood Ranch Herald
Lottery
Nation & World
Politics
Special Projects
Submit a News Tip
Weather
Weird News
Blogs & Columnists
Breaking News Blog
I Am Woman Hear Me Write
Sports
All Sports
Rays
Spring Training
Bucs
High Schools
FSU
UF
USF
Outdoors
Tennis
Blogs & Columnists
David Wilson
Alan Dell
Jason Dill
Politics
Politics
Elections 2016
Business
All Business
Real Estate News
Retail
Small Business
Port Manatee
Living
All Living
Food & Drink
Health
Pets
Religion
Blogs & Columnists
Cooking With Local Chefs
Gulf Coast Cooking
Cravings by Janelle O'Dea
Entertainment
All Entertainment
Arts & Culture
Fairs & Festivals
Comics
Puzzles & Games
Horoscopes
Restaurants
Local Events
Movies
Music
TV
Blogs & Columnists
Marty Clear
Opinion
All Opinion
Editorials
Editorial Cartoons
Letters
Opinion Columns
Submit a Letter
Obituaries
Shopping
Classifieds
Jobs
Moonlighting
Cars
Homes
Rentals
Place An Ad
About Us
Databases
August 12, 2016 8:53 AM
Manatee County employee interactive salary database
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
Click here
to load this Caspio
Cloud Database
Cloud Database
by Caspio
Salary data current as of June 30, 2016
Related content
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
Databases
Suggested for you
Comments
Videos
facebook
twitter
email
Share
More Videos
1:32
The truth about prescription opioids and addiction
Pause
3:31
'I'm not Sheriff Steube, I'm not Charlie Wells': Rick Wells is sworn in as Manatee Sheriff
0:40
Suspect in armed robbery of Bradenton convenience store arrested
1:22
Acapulco Tropical co-owner on opening second Bradenton location
2:22
All-Area Boys Swimmer of the Year T.C. Smith discusses the honor
3:25
What the 2016-17 winter could look like in the U.S.
0:49
Top 10 concert tours of 2016: Who's No. 1? Springsteen? Adele? Bieber? McCartney?
0:56
Outgoing Manatee Sheriff Brad Steube talks quiet phone line, retirement
2:25
Kerry defends Obama's UN vote
2:15
Kids ask Miami-Dade mayor to make it a sanctuary county
Share Video
Video link:
Select
Embed code:
Select
facebook
twitter
email
an hour ago
Son of Kansas lawmaker dabs, and Ryan asks, 'Are you going to sneeze?'
0:51
an hour ago
Son of Kansas lawmaker dabs, and Ryan asks, 'Are you going to sneeze?'
3:25
2 hours ago
What the 2016-17 winter could look like in the U.S.
0:49
a day ago
Top 10 concert tours of 2016: Who's No. 1? Springsteen? Adele? Bieber? McCartney?
View more video
Databases
Only 3 of 2016’s homicides remain unsolved, and they all happened on New Year’s Day
The tiniest victims of heroin
Manatee County school employee interactive salary database
Manatee County employee interactive salary database
More than 300 Manatee-Sarasota restaurants win TripAdvisor award
Editor's Choice Videos
Comments