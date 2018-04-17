They booked a two-week Norwegian cruise. Instead, they got a 'nightmare at sea.'

SHARE COPY LINK During a two-week sailing on the Norwegian Sun in late March, passengers had to endure heavy construction to two decks. The sounds of heavy machinery, presence of chemicals and issues with sewage led to a nightmare experience for some. Matias J. Ocner

