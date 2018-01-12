Disney World may shut down its iconic monorail system, report says

The iconic Walt Disney World monorail system may soon be coming to an end.
According to Screamscape, a theme park information website, the transportation system has gotten too old to maintain.
The report claims that Disney officials are considering a plan to discontinue the monorail due to the high maintenance costs to keep the system running smoothly.
The news comes just days after a video surfaced that showed an Epcot monorail train traveling with a door open with passengers inside.
The report adds that the closure of the Epcot line – the same one with the door malfunction – is “100% necessary.”
A timeline has not been released.
Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman
