Cruise passenger recalls ‘shock’ as Mexican tour boat filled with water — then, chaos

More Videos 4:34 The history of sexual harassment in America: five things to know Pause 1:16 Taste, smell, swing and even swim at this Ice Cream Museum 1:40 Pig races captivate fair audience 0:47 Deputies hunt for suspects in man's death, gun theft 2:22 Bitcoin Believers 1:12 A statewide look at Florida's top restaurant violations 1:20 Hank Fishkind predicts strong economy into 2019, but warns of trouble 1:25 5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama 0:41 Itzhak and Toby Perlman's annual music program is a two-part process 0:36 Frostbite and how to prevent it Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Cruise passengers rescued after dive boat sinks in Mexico A group of 10 travelers sailing from Miami on Royal Caribbean Cruises were on a tour boat that sank off the coast of Cozumel, Mexico Wednesday. No one was seriously injured. A group of 10 travelers sailing from Miami on Royal Caribbean Cruises were on a tour boat that sank off the coast of Cozumel, Mexico Wednesday. No one was seriously injured. 5to Poder Periodismo ConSentido

A group of 10 travelers sailing from Miami on Royal Caribbean Cruises were on a tour boat that sank off the coast of Cozumel, Mexico Wednesday. No one was seriously injured. 5to Poder Periodismo ConSentido