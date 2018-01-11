Planning a theme park vacation in 2018? Now is the time to get tickets

If you are planning a theme park vacation in 2018, now is the best time to take advantage of steep discounts.
According to a AAA survey, one in four Floridians plan to take a theme park vacation of three days or more this year, a 29 percent increase over 2017.
Increased consumer confidence, rising income and low unemployment rates are driving forces in the uptick in spending in areas such as travel, entertainment and dining out, AAA reports.
But why is now the best time to book your dream theme park vacation? Because of all the deals, AAA says.
“Savvy shoppers looking for theme park deals should buy now,” said Belinda Dabrowski, managing director of AAA Partnership Development. “Many theme parks are offering multi-day or annual passes at deeply discounted rates for Florida residents.”
Disney Florida resident offers:
- Three-day Discover Disney ticket, adult or child: $159
- Three-day Discover Disney ticket with park hopper, adult or child: $189
- Four-day Discover Disney ticket, adult or child: $179.99
- Four-day Discover Disney ticket with park hopper, adult or child: $216.50
Universal Orlando Resorts Florida resident offer:
- Florida residents receive three months free on two- and three-park preferred and power annual passes
- Prices range from $309.99-$433.99
- On sale Jan. 9-April 24
Universal Orlando Florida resident offers (ages 3 and up) with a three-month free promo:
- Two-park power pass: $319.99; for AAA members: $309.99
- Two-park preferred annual pass: $349.99; for AAA members: $334.99
- Three-park power pass: $418.99; for AAA members: $408.99
- Three-park preferred annual pass: $448.99; for AAA members: $433.99
Offers for AAA members at Busch Gardens/Adventure Island:
- AAA members can purchase a Busch Gardens 2018 Fun Card for $97.99 and get an Adventure Island 2018 fun card for free (a savings of $7 per card).
- On sale through March 25
Offers for AAA members at Legoland Florida:
- AAA members can purchase one-day park entry for $51.99 (a $42 savings per ticket).
- On sale through Feb. 28
To purchase discounted theme park and attraction tickets from AAA, members can visit AAA.com/fun, a local AAA office, or call 855-222-3864.
