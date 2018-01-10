Disney monorail train cruises with door open, video shows

A video that surfaced on social media shows a Disney World monorail traveling with its doors open.
Instagram user abbiepimeknits filmed the video midday on Saturday.
In it, guests are seen sitting in the monorail while one of the doors remain open as it was on its way to Epcot.
“Monorail red is not having a good day and I’m having a panic attack,” the user wrote in the post.
Each monorail has door sensors that alert the driver if any doors have not completely closed.
It’s unclear, at this point, how and why the door was open and the monorail remained in motion.
“We regret that this occurred. Safety is our biggest concern,” a Disney spokesperson told WESH 2 News. “We immediately removed that train from service and have taken steps to ensure it doesn’t happen again.”
No injuries were reported.
