    Videos posted to Instagram on Jan. 6 show a monorail at Disney World in Orlando traveling with an open door. Passengers were aboard at the time and watched the door as the monorail arrived at the Epcot theme park in the resort. A speaker system can be heard welcoming passengers to Epcot in the second video of Instagram user AbbiePrimeKnits, who told Storyful maintenance staff worked on the door before it departed the Transportation and Ticket Center, but soon after leaving, the door opened and stayed that way. She said the "train did not stop and there were no audible or visible alarms." On arrival at Epcot, she said the platform attendant noticed the open door and used a radio to inform the driver about the situation. A Disney spokesperson confirmed the incident to Spectrum News 13 on Jan. 9.

Tourism

Disney monorail train cruises with door open, video shows

By Samantha Putterman

sputterman@bradenton.com

January 10, 2018 10:00 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

ORLANDO

A video that surfaced on social media shows a Disney World monorail traveling with its doors open.

Instagram user abbiepimeknits filmed the video midday on Saturday.

In it, guests are seen sitting in the monorail while one of the doors remain open as it was on its way to Epcot.

“Monorail red is not having a good day and I’m having a panic attack,” the user wrote in the post.

Each monorail has door sensors that alert the driver if any doors have not completely closed.

It’s unclear, at this point, how and why the door was open and the monorail remained in motion.

“We regret that this occurred. Safety is our biggest concern,” a Disney spokesperson told WESH 2 News. “We immediately removed that train from service and have taken steps to ensure it doesn’t happen again.”

No injuries were reported.

Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman

