Disney World is offering discounted three-day passes to Florida residents for a limited-time. Joe Burbank | Orlando Sentinel via AP

Tourism

Disney World offering Florida residents discounted passes

By Samantha Putterman

sputterman@bradenton.com

January 05, 2018 09:36 AM

ORLANDO

Walt Disney World is offering Florida residents a new deal but only for a limited time.

According to the company’s website, Disney is offering residents a promotion called “Florida Resident Discover Disney Tickets” that involves three-day passes for $159, which can be used at any one of Disney’s four theme parks: Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, Epcot or Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Tickets will be valid through June 24, 2018, and visitors do not have to use their tickets consecutively, either, the company says, so they can decide whether to come for a long weekend or spread out the fun.

In order to get the deal, though, you must be a Florida resident with a Florida billing address. Proof will be required at checkout. In addition, the company says, adults will need to show proof of Florida residency at park entrances.

Customers can purchase the discounted tickets until June 20, 2018, and can also add a fourth day for only $20 more a person, plus tax.

Discovery Disney tickets are not valid for visits to more than one theme park on the same day unless the Park Hopper or Park Hopper Plus options are added, the company said.

For more information on the promotion, click here.

Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman

