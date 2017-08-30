Cruise ship passengers line up for ground transportation after having disembarked from Royal Caribbean International's Liberty of the Seas, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, at PortMiami in Miami. The Galveston, Texas-based cruise ship was scheduled to return to the city Sunday but was diverted to Miami, because of Hurricane Harvey.
Cruise ship passengers line up for ground transportation after having disembarked from Royal Caribbean International's Liberty of the Seas, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, at PortMiami in Miami. The Galveston, Texas-based cruise ship was scheduled to return to the city Sunday but was diverted to Miami, because of Hurricane Harvey. Wilfredo Lee AP
Cruise ship passengers line up for ground transportation after having disembarked from Royal Caribbean International's Liberty of the Seas, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, at PortMiami in Miami. The Galveston, Texas-based cruise ship was scheduled to return to the city Sunday but was diverted to Miami, because of Hurricane Harvey. Wilfredo Lee AP

Tourism

Stranded on cruise ship by Harvey, 2,000 passengers disembark in Miami

By Carli Teproff

cteproff@miamiherald.com

August 30, 2017 7:41 AM

After 10 days aboard Royal Caribbean International’s Liberty of the Seas and stranded in the turbulent Gulf of Mexico due to Hurricane Harvey, Texas State University student Jacob Sedlar was ready to get off.

“It was a fun trip, just after so long, you are just like enough is enough,” said Sedlar, who is from Katy, Texas, a city west of Houston that has been pummeled by the storm.

guy
Jacob Sedlar
CBS4

Sedlar was anxious to see the damage that Harvey, one of the worst flood disasters in U.S. history with more than three to four feet of rain hitting Texas, had left in its wake.

“I don’t have much to go home to,” said Sedlar, whose family told him that their garage and living room had more than 8 inches of water and that his Ford Mustang was submerged. “But it is what it is. I can’t do nothing about it.”

Sedlar was one of about 2,000 passengers who disembarked from the cruise ship Tuesday afternoon, after it was diverted to PortMiami from its home port in Galveston. About 2,000 more passengers stayed aboard and will return to Galveston on Friday morning.

The ship left Galveston on Aug. 20 for a seven-night western Caribbean cruise. The ship stopped in Roatán, Honduras, and in Mexico at Costa Maya and Cozumel. By Friday, however, with Hurricane Harvey threatening Texas, four cruise ships — three from Carnival and the Liberty of the Seas — changed their itineraries.

More Videos

Groups want the Confederate monument back up and commissioners out 1:11

Groups want the Confederate monument back up and commissioners out

Pause
Drone footage shows Harvey's devastation in Aransas Pass 4:02

Drone footage shows Harvey's devastation in Aransas Pass

Watch as a dog rescued from a house fire is reunited with owner 0:31

Watch as a dog rescued from a house fire is reunited with owner

Man, 61, found dead in Manatee County flood waters 1:28

Man, 61, found dead in Manatee County flood waters

Video shows gunmen robbing convenience store 1:39

Video shows gunmen robbing convenience store

Want to try house-flipping? Here's what to know 2:14

Want to try house-flipping? Here's what to know

Tiger cub caught at U.S.-Mexico border 1:31

Tiger cub caught at U.S.-Mexico border

See what an EF-0 rated tornado did to Samoset 3:37

See what an EF-0 rated tornado did to Samoset

Ozzy Osbourne sings 'Bark at the Moon' during total solar eclipse 1:24

Ozzy Osbourne sings 'Bark at the Moon' during total solar eclipse

Watch 'The Bone Crusher' eat his lunch 0:40

Watch 'The Bone Crusher' eat his lunch

  • Hundreds displaced by Harvey camp at Houston Convention Center

    People displaced by Tropical Storm Harvey were evacuated to Houston’s George R. Brown Convention Center on Monday, August 28, Houston Chronicle reported. Floodwaters engulfed downtown Houston on Monday as the former hurricane remained stalled just off the Texas coast.

Hundreds displaced by Harvey camp at Houston Convention Center

People displaced by Tropical Storm Harvey were evacuated to Houston’s George R. Brown Convention Center on Monday, August 28, Houston Chronicle reported. Floodwaters engulfed downtown Houston on Monday as the former hurricane remained stalled just off the Texas coast.

Instagram/lu0lu1 via Storyful

The three Carnival ships went to New Orleans, with plans to return to Galveston. The Royal Caribbean ship was too large for New Orleans and was rerouted to PortMiami.

Michael Bayley, Royal Caribbean’s CEO and president, said the cruise line was trying to make passengers comfortable.

Harvey Cruise Ship (2)
A pair of passengers aboard the Royal Caribbean International cruise ship Liberty of the Seas look from their balcony as other passengers disembark, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, at PortMiami in Miami. The Galveston, Texas-based cruise ship was scheduled to return to the city Sunday but was diverted to Miami, because of Hurricane Harvey.
Wilfredo Lee AP

“I think for our guests there was some anxiety,” Bailey said, after visiting with passengers on the ship at PortMiami. “Many of our guests come from the Texas area, come from Galveston and surrounding areas, so our concern was for them and for how they were feeling.”

Bailey said it was “a logistical challenge” because of the size of the 3,798-passenger ship but that coming to Miami made sense because cruise officials were able to refuel, add more food and entertainment, and allow passengers to disembark. Bayley said Royal Caribbean also was stocking the ship with cleaning supplies. The cruise line also offered to transport rescuers wanting to get to Galveston.

Bayley said that those who chose not to disembark will have a few more days on board, free of cost.

Among the passengers who left: Tynisa Rodriguez, who was greeted with a care package from Royal Caribbean and bused to Miami International Airport, where she was catching a flight to New York.

Harvey Cruise Ship(2) (2)
Will Agnor, seated, of College Station, Texas, his wife Aubrey, right, and three children wait for transportation after having disembarked from the Royal Caribbean International cruise ship Liberty of the Seas, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, at PortMiami in Miami. The Galveston, Texas-based cruise ship was scheduled to return to the city Sunday but was diverted to Miami, because of Hurricane Harvey.
Wilfredo Lee AP

“There were a lot of tears, stress, sadness,” said Rodriguez, who recounted the scene on the ship and the rough waters.

Bill Esoda and his wife Katyna, who live in North Carolina, disembarked because of family here.

Esoda considered their trip extension minor compared to what people in Texas are experiencing.

“We have a home to go home to,” he said. “People in Houston have a lot more to deal with.”

More Videos

Groups want the Confederate monument back up and commissioners out 1:11

Groups want the Confederate monument back up and commissioners out

Pause
Drone footage shows Harvey's devastation in Aransas Pass 4:02

Drone footage shows Harvey's devastation in Aransas Pass

Watch as a dog rescued from a house fire is reunited with owner 0:31

Watch as a dog rescued from a house fire is reunited with owner

Man, 61, found dead in Manatee County flood waters 1:28

Man, 61, found dead in Manatee County flood waters

Video shows gunmen robbing convenience store 1:39

Video shows gunmen robbing convenience store

Want to try house-flipping? Here's what to know 2:14

Want to try house-flipping? Here's what to know

Tiger cub caught at U.S.-Mexico border 1:31

Tiger cub caught at U.S.-Mexico border

See what an EF-0 rated tornado did to Samoset 3:37

See what an EF-0 rated tornado did to Samoset

Ozzy Osbourne sings 'Bark at the Moon' during total solar eclipse 1:24

Ozzy Osbourne sings 'Bark at the Moon' during total solar eclipse

Watch 'The Bone Crusher' eat his lunch 0:40

Watch 'The Bone Crusher' eat his lunch

  • Coldplay dedicates new song to Storm-hit Houston at Miami show

    After they were forced to postpone their August 25 Houston show due to the severe weather conditions, Coldplay put their free time to good use by penning a song dedicated to the city, which has been badly hit by Tropical Storm Harvey. The British rockers debuted the song at their Miami show on August 28.

Coldplay dedicates new song to Storm-hit Houston at Miami show

After they were forced to postpone their August 25 Houston show due to the severe weather conditions, Coldplay put their free time to good use by penning a song dedicated to the city, which has been badly hit by Tropical Storm Harvey. The British rockers debuted the song at their Miami show on August 28.

Twitter/andreitaa_x3 via Storyful

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Manatee County Tourist Development Council chairwoman: 'We need to be careful' with promoting tourism

View More Video