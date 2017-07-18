Disney Cruise Line is growing with three new ships by 2023

Disney Cruise Line’s fleet is going through a growth spurt.
On Saturday, the cruise line said it plans to build a third new ship — in addition to its previously announced order of two new ships — that will nearly double the line’s fleet from four vessels to seven. The new ship will set sail in 2022.
Walt Disney Parks and Resorts Chairman Bob Chapek announced the addition at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California. Although few details of the new ships were released, Chapek said they would be similar in size to Disney’s newest ships, Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy, at 1,250 staterooms, or about 2,500 passengers at double occupancy.
In Florida, Disney Cruise Line sails from Port Canaveral in Orlando and PortMiami. The cruise line has not yet revealed where it will home port its new ships.
“We decided two ships wouldn’t be enough to hold all of the exciting new experiences we have been dreaming up to take family cruise vacations to a whole new level,” Chapek said.
The other two ships will be released in 2021 and 2023. All three are being built at Germany’s Meyer Werft shipyard and will be powered by liquified natural gas, a first for Disney.
Doral-based Carnival Corp. has ordered seven LNG-powered ships for brands AIDA Cruises, Costa Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line and P&O Cruises UK for delivery by 2022. Miami-based Royal Caribbean International’s new Icon class will also feature all LNG-powered ships, which are planned for deployment in 2022 and 2024.
Chabeli Herrera: 305-376-3730, @ChabeliH
