Rick Scott touts record 2017 tourism as he considers veto of Florida budget

Florida governor Rick Scott announces record tourist visits for early 2017 at Jungle Island on May 15, 2017.Gov. Rick Scott touted record tourism in Florida during the first quarter of 2017 as he considers vetoing a dramatic cut to the state’s tourism marketing arm, Visit Florida. The state legislature approved last week a cut to Visit Florida’s funding by 67 percent, from $78 million to $25 million. C.M. Guerrero Miami Herald