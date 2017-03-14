Celebrity Cruises’ new ship gets built in virtual reality

Inside Royal Caribbean Cruises’ new Innovation Center called “The Cave,” executives, designers and architects can walk through a virtual cruise ship, granted their 3D goggles are on of course.
Pat Farrell Miami Herald

National

Police cleared of wrongdoing in officer-involved shooting

On March 6, 2014, Airman Michael Davidson was shot by Opelika, Alabama, police officer Phillip Hancock after he exited his vehicle along Interstate 85 in Alabama after Davidson's vehicle had been involved in an accident with a truck. Davidson was holding his black wallet, which the officer believed was a gun. A ruling by the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed the decision by the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama that Officer Hancock acted reasonably in shooting Davidson after repeatedly calling for Davidson to show his hands as he exited his sports utility vehicle.

Politics & Government

California doctor had data preserved before it could possibly vanish

Fearing that federal data on gun violence might soon similarly vanish under a president with close ties to the National Rifle Association, Dr. Garen Wintemute called together his partners at the University of California, Davis Violence Prevention Research Program. Within minutes, the team was downloading a crime victimization survey from the Bureau of Justice Statistics. They scoured the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, gathering data on retail gun sales. They preserved mortality records from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which includes a field for deaths caused by firearms.

Editor's Choice Videos