Iran, spurned by US, angrily watches Trump-North Korea talks

Iranian pedestrians cross Jomhouri-e-Eslami (Islamic Republic) St. in downtown Tehran, Iran, Saturday, June 9, 2018. For Iran, the so-called “Axis of Evil” has become a lonely party of one as President Donald Trump prepares for direct talks with North Korea. With Saddam Hussein overthrown and Kim Jong Un now preparing for planned meeting in Singapore with Trump, Iran remains the last renegade among former President George W. Bush’s grouping of nations opposed to the U.S. It also comes after Trump pulled out of the nuclear deal, worsening Iran’s already-anemic economy. Vahid Salemi AP Photo