FILE - In this March 31, 2014 file photo, the shadow of a Royal New Zealand Air Force P3 Orion is seen on low level cloud while the aircraft searches for missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 in the southern Indian Ocean, near the coast of Western Australia. In an update released late Monday, April 30, 2018, Ocean Infinity, the American technology company conducting the search, said it had scanned up to 1,300 square kilometers per day since launching its mission in late January. The new scan of ocean floor hasn’t found any sign of MH370. Rob Griffith, File AP Photo