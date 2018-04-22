World watching for signs of N. Korea nuke deal at 2 summits

FILE - This undated file photo distributed on Sept. 3, 2017 by the North Korean government, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, second from right, at an undisclosed location in North Korea. When North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meets South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday, April 27, 2018, the world will have a single overriding interest: How will they address North Korea’s decades-long pursuit of nuclear-armed missiles? Success, even a small one, on the nuclear front could mean a prolonged detente and smooth the path for a planned summit between Kim and President Donald Trump in May or June. Optimists hope that the two summits might even result in a grand nuclear bargain. Korea News Service via AP, File Korean Central News Agency