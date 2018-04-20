Rockport restores server after ransomware attack

The Rockport Town Office reopened this week following a ransomware attack.
The Portland Press Herald reports municipal servers were infected with the virus Friday. Town Manager Rick Bates said in a statement that information technicians were able to rebuild the servers and restore the encrypted data. No data was stolen in the attack.
Officials didn't pay the ransom.
According to Bates, the Rockport Police Department isn't equipped to investigate computer crimes. Bates said the virus would have been investigated if authorities suspected it had been sent internally.
No computers at the Rockport police and fire departments, Rockport Opera House or the Public Works Department were affected by the virus.
