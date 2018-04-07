Keshawn Holton, left, and Tianna Carr, of Pershing high school, work on their team's robot inside the University of Michigan's "Michigan Engineering Zone" inside the school's Detroit center on March 26, 2018. Robotics will take center stage later this month when tens of thousands of students from across the world descend on Detroit for the competition. The FIRST Championship — in which student teams battle robots on a playing field — marks the first time the event will be held in Michigan, and it arrives in the Motor City at a time when interest and participation in robotics have exploded across the state, organizers say.
Michigan students prep for global robotics competition

April 07, 2018 09:37 AM

A University of Michigan initiative has helped more than 2,800 Detroit high school students build robotics, train for competitions and expand their science, technology, engineering and math education.

The Detroit News reports students will be able to put their practice to the test as Detroit gears up to host the FIRST Championship, a global robotics competition. About 90 of the 400 teams from around the world competing from April 25-29 are from Michigan.

Student teams will battle robots on a playing field. It's the first time the event is being held in the state.

The university's Michigan Engineering Zone supports teams with mentorship and a place to troubleshoot for competitions.

Nikolai Vitti is superintendent of Detroit's public school district. Vitti says MEZ has given high school students a hands-on learning environment where real job skills are practiced.

