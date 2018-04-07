Michigan students prep for global robotics competition

Keshawn Holton, left, and Tianna Carr, of Pershing high school, work on their team's robot inside the University of Michigan's "Michigan Engineering Zone" inside the school's Detroit center on March 26, 2018. Robotics will take center stage later this month when tens of thousands of students from across the world descend on Detroit for the competition. The FIRST Championship — in which student teams battle robots on a playing field — marks the first time the event will be held in Michigan, and it arrives in the Motor City at a time when interest and participation in robotics have exploded across the state, organizers say. Detroit News via AP David Guralnick