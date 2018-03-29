More Videos

Facebook privacy: Three lessons on data, apps and taking precautions

What are you sharing publicly on Facebook? Who has access to your data on the platform? Can you ask developers to delete the data they’re storing on you? Users are asking themselves these questions in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data breach. Facebook has announced plans to roll out a central page for privacy control. In the meantime, you can follow these steps to take back some measure of control.
Caitlin Healy McClatchy
Software engineer Tal Goldfus was creeped out by his Amazon Alexa device when it started laughing unprompted while he was having a conversation. Goldfus then asked Alexa to replay the sound and captured it on video. Goldfus shared the video on Twitter on February 23, and said, “My Alexa just laughed out of the blue while I was in the middle of a conversation. So creepy!” Amid mounting reports of other Alexa customers hearing strange sounds and commands from their devices, in a statement to The Verge, Amazon said, “We’re aware of this and working to fix it.”

More than a quarter-million people follow Tim MacRae, as “Timmac,” on a platform called Twitch. They make it possible for him to play video games and make a living doing it. Here, he offers insight into how playing video games can translate into a six-figure salary.

At the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas Wednesday, Doral-based Carnival Corp. unveiled new wearable location technology that collects information about guests and uses it to create highly personalized experiences on board its ships.

Aboard the International Space Station, Expedition 50 Commander Shane Kimbrough of NASA discussed how he and his crew-mates will celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday. Kimbrough, who arrived on the station in October, is in the midst of a four-month mission.

From towers to dishes to linear mirrors to troughs, concentrating solar power (CSP) technologies reflect and collect solar heat to generate electricity. A single CSP plant can generate enough power for about 90,000 homes. This video explains what CSP is, how it works, and how systems like parabolic troughs produce renewable power.

Pinellas County detectives could use the public’s assistance in identifying two vehicle burglary suspects. During the overnight hours on Saturday, March 10, 2018, debit and credit cards and a Florida driver’s license were stolen from a vehicle. The victim’s cards were then fraudulently used at retail locations including Citgo, Home Depot and Ace Hardware. Store video that was released on Tuesday captured the two suspects at a Home Depot in Pinellas Park purchasing items including a chainsaw, shovel, rake and cooler. One suspect is a female with blonde hair, medium build who was wearing a short pink dress with black heels. The second suspect is a male with a salt-and-pepper full beard, wearing an orange-colored bandanna or cap. The suspects appeared to be driving a white or silver Nissan pickup; possibly a Titan or Frontier. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective K. Roberts at 727-582-5827 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS or www.crimestoppersofpinellas.org.

The Tampa Police Department has released video of a vehicle involved in a shooting and armed robbery that took place at 2:48 a.m. on Monday, March 26, 2018, at Club Hush, 3260 W. Hillsborough Ave. New surveillance video released Thursday shows the suspects leaving the scene in what appears to be a silver Ford F-150. Detectives urge anyone with relevant information to contact Crime Stoppers. Police say two men, ages 33 and 28, were sitting in their vehicle in the Club Hush parking lot when the suspects confronted them. One of the three suspects shot one victim in the upper body and pistol whipped the other after they refused to hand over their jewelry. The three suspects then fled the scene.