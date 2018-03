Software engineer Tal Goldfus was creeped out by his Amazon Alexa device when it started laughing unprompted while he was having a conversation. Goldfus then asked Alexa to replay the sound and captured it on video. Goldfus shared the video on Twitter on February 23, and said, “My Alexa just laughed out of the blue while I was in the middle of a conversation. So creepy!” Amid mounting reports of other Alexa customers hearing strange sounds and commands from their devices, in a statement to The Verge, Amazon said, “We’re aware of this and working to fix it.”