Hospital launches fundraiser for maternity equipment

The Associated Press

March 19, 2018 01:15 AM

SOMERS POINT, N.J.

A New Jersey hospital has launched a $100,000 funding campaign to upgrade its maternity equipment.

The Press of Atlantic City reports Shore Medical Center is raising money to buy 10 new fetal monitors. The monitors track a baby's heart rate and a mother's contractions.

Hospital officials say the new equipment will improve birth experiences.

Shore Medical nurse manager Christl Dooley says fetal monitors are especially important in high-risk pregnancies. Dooley says the monitors help with issues like high blood pressure and diabetes.

