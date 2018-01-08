HQ Trivia, a popular live trivia game show app, reached a milestone on Sunday night when over 1 million players tuned into it’s 9 p.m. game.
Technology

HQ Trivia app hits major milestone as game surges in popularity

By Samantha Putterman

sputterman@bradenton.com

January 08, 2018 08:55 PM

If you haven’t played HQ Trivia yet, you’re among a rapidly shrinking number of people.

Since the app debuted a few months ago on iOS, it has taken off, most recently hitting a milestone of 1 million people participating in its live mobile trivia game on Sunday night.

That’s likely because the app recently debuted in beta form on Android, helping push its reach even further.

Users can tune in twice a day on weekdays, at 3 p.m. and 9 p.m., to participate in the live games. There are also 9 p.m. games on weekends.

Players get 12 multiple choice questions that they must answer by tapping their choice on the screen, but there are only seconds to do so. If you answer a question incorrectly, you are eliminated.

If a player gets all the questions right, they win a cash prize. Typically, the game gives away a $2,000 prize each game, but has increased the pot to as much as $20,000.

Before hitting the 1 million mark on Sunday night, the app was routinely getting between 500,000 and 750,000 players per game.

iPhone and Android users can now both download the app for free.

Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman

