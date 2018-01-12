OSU cancer hospital tries less invasive robotic surgery

Surgeons Dr. Mary Dillhoff and Dr. Carl Schmidt with the da Vinci robot at the OSU Wexner Medical Center December 21, 2017. The James Hospital used a new surgical procedure called a Robotic Whipple for the first time last month to remove a pre-cancerous mass on a man from Marion. He is the first patient the James has treated using this "robotic" surgery that is less invasive than traditional surgery, results in less blood loss, smaller incisions with less scarring, and faster recovery time for the patients. The Columbus Dispatch via AP Eric Albrecht