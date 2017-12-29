Technology

Ex-MIT professor denies attempting to swindle family

The Associated Press

December 29, 2017 09:19 AM

BOSTON

A former Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor who once falsely claimed his own son had arranged to have him shot is denying charges that he tried to swindle another now dead son's family out of millions.

Prosecutors on Thursday announced that 75-year-old John Donovan, of Hamilton, has been indicted on several charges for allegedly forging his son's signature to gain title to several properties. His son, John Donovan Jr., died in 2015 at age 43.

The elder Donovan, who has not taught at MIT since 1997, denied the charges and tells The Boston Globe he was shocked to hear of the indictment.

He says he had been granted power of attorney by his son so had no reason to forge or fabricate anything.

His arraignment has not been scheduled.

